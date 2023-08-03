Pryor Cashman Associate Joshua Greenberg, a member of the Media + Entertainment Group and the Digital Media, Film, TV + Podcast, and M+E Transactions + Financing Practices, appeared on Not Another True Crime Podcast, produced by firm client Betches Media, to discuss intellectual property protection and enforcement relating to SHEIN and Twitter.

In "The Shien RICO Case And Elon's Potential Trademark Showdown Ft. Intellectual Property Lawyer Joshua Greenberg," Josh talks with co-hosts Sara Levine and Danny Murphy about the recently filed copyright and trademark infringement and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act lawsuit against online fast-fashion retailer SHEIN that alleges large-scale and systematic intellectual property theft, as well as potential trademark risks and brand integrity issues that may arise out of Twitter's rebrand to X.

Listen to the podcast using the links below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.