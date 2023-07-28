ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Intellectual Property Report Baker Botts Patent attorneys practicing before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") can find themselves in a situation where they must balance their client's desire to maintain the confidentiality...

Congress Takes Steps To Help Patent Owners Prevail Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP In 2011, Congress passed the America Invents Act, which established, among other things, a process by which a party could petition the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to review the validity...

Don't Let A Disclosure Or Sale Thwart Your Patent Protection Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. One of the statutory bars to patentability in the United States prohibits a claimed invention from being described in a printed publication, being in public use or on sale...

No More Worldwide Trademarks Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP A decision of the Supreme Court of the United States has concluded that a plaintiff must show use in commerce in the United States of the impugned mark in order to establish infringement.

The Blurry Boundaries Of Copyright Romano Law From literature and music to software and product design, the vast realm of creative expression encompasses a complex landscape of protection. But where are the lines drawn...