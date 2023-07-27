United States:
Podcast: June 2023 - Last Month At The Federal Circuit Podcast Series
27 July 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit—a look at
recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual
property community. In this episode, Kevin Rodkey discusses IP decisions that were
issued in the first half of 2023.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
