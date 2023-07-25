United States:
Polcyn And Weidner Analyze The Impact Of Jack Daniel's Decision On Disney's 'Lotso' Trademark Dispute
25 July 2023
Thompson Coburn LLP
Tom Polcyn and Alex Weidner authored an
article for World IP Review titled, "Will the Jack
Daniel's Case Cause "Lotso" Issues for Disney?,"
published July 13, 2023.
The article discusses the potential impact of the Supreme
Court's recent ruling in the Jack Daniel's Properties,
Inc. v. VIP Prod. LLC on the newly remanded Diece-Lisa v.
Disney case, involving trademark infringement allegations
related to the "Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear" character
from Toy Story 3. The Jack Daniel's decision narrowed
the scope of the Rogers test, making it easier for trademark
plaintiffs to pursue claims. However, the application of the
Jack Daniel's decision to the Diece-Lisa v.
Disney case remains uncertain, particularly concerning claims
based on merchandise and media.
Polcyn and Weidner explore the implications of the ruling for
future trademark litigation, striking a balance between First
Amendment rights and the protection of trademarks. They noted,
"The Jack Daniel's decision has created greater
uncertainty for parodists and creators of expressive works, who
will now need to ask themselves if the use of another's
trademark, or obvious variant thereof, is used "solely"
in an expressive manner (for example, in parody or critical
commentary about the trademark owner or its genre), or if it is
really just being used to grab attention and sell
products."
