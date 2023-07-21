United States:
What's In A Name? Chicago's Darvin Furniture & Mattress Claims Trademark Violation In Lawsuit Versus Wayfair
21 July 2023
Womble Bond Dickinson
Darvin Furniture And Appliance Of Orland Park, Inc.
V. Wayfair LLC, Case No. 1:23cv4121 (N.D. Illinois,
June 27, 2023)
Darvin Furniture And Appliance Of Orland Park, Inc., a
Chicagoland retailer which does business as Darvin Furniture &
Mattress, is accusing e-commerce company Wayfair of trademark
infringement.
Wayfair uses the DARVIN trademark on its website in connection
with furniture related goods and services, according to a complaint
filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
Illinois. Darvin said Wayfair's use of the DARVIN trademark is
unauthorized.
Darvin also said Wayfair is using the DARVIN trademark to drive
traffic to Wayfair's website. In the complaint, Darvin said a
Google searches for such terms as "Darvin" and
"Wayfair Darvin" return numerous results to Wayfair's
website.
Darvin describes its complaint as "an action for federal
trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement, and unfair
competition under 15 U.S.C. §§1114, and 1125(a) of the
Lanham Act, and related state law claims, which arise out of the
same operative facts."
