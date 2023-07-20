United States:
IP Protection For Consumer Products Design (Video)
20 July 2023
Foley & Lardner
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Consumer Products Video Series
Jean-Paul Ciardullo is a partner in the IP Litigation Practice
Group, in Foley's Los Angeles office. In this video, he shares
his perspectives on how manufacturers can strategically approach
intellectual property issues related to developing a new consumer
product. Foley has a deep bench of attorneys with technical
knowledge and years of experience in intellectual property, and we
can help clients secure success in their product launches.
Key Takeaways
- Consider how product will be used in the marketplace, what the
competitive landscape looks like, and what the intended product
life cycle is.
- Have an understanding of your competitor's intellectual
property rights, whether they be design patents, utility patents,
trademarks, trade dress, or copyrights.
- Avoiding product development that might be infringing will help
avoid future litigation and encourage the development of products
that are truly unique in the market.
- Manufacturers should have a strategic approach to the forming
of intellectual property or which combinations of them will best
protect the company's investment.
- If a product is going to have a long life-cycle in the market
it's often advisable to consider aesthetically unique and brand
identifying designs that will best protect the product under design
patent rights.
- Companies without formal invention disclosure protocols may
wish to establish those systems as well as consider employee
training on intellectual property issues.
- In many cases, trade secrets are also something that should be
considered.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Artificial Intelligence: A Transactional Guide To The Perplexed
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Before the expected self-improving, self-perfecting and, ultimately, self-perpetuating AI eliminates lesser life forms, such as lawyers, we hasten to proffer a practical legal approach to AI for technology transactions...
3 Smart Ways To Patent Artificial Intelligence
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Patents are poised to play a key role in the AI revolution — a period that will likely be judged as one of the most disruptive in the history of technology.
Navigating Copyright Risks In Generative AI
Pierce Atwood LLP
Generative AI is becoming increasingly popular across various industries due to its ability to improve efficiency and creativity. Specifically, companies can use AI to generate marketing materials...
Do You Have Permission To Use That Image?
Romano Law
In today's digital age, with almost any content freely available online, it's tempting to use someone else's image for your own purposes. It's important to consider, however, whether...
Congress Takes Steps To Help Patent Owners Prevail
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
In 2011, Congress passed the America Invents Act, which established, among other things, a process by which a party could petition the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to review the validity...
Intellectual Property Report
Baker Botts
Patent attorneys practicing before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") can find themselves in a situation where they must balance their client's desire to maintain the confidentiality...