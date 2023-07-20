Consumer Products Video Series

Kay Schwartz is a partner in Foley's Dallas office and a co-chair of the Trademark, Copyright, and Advertising Practice Group. She routinely works with manufacturers on trademark matters. In this video, Kay discusses examples and requirements of a trademark. She establishes the ways to establish a trademark, including the two types of federal applications an

d how to apply for an international trademark.

Key Takeaways

  • A trademark is a word, symbol, logo, design, graphic, color, and even sound.
  • A trademark cannot be generic or descriptive.
  • A trademark should be arbitrary, fanciful, or suggestive.
  • You establish trademark rights through use.
  • Common law rights are very valuable but, there are geographic limitations associated with this use.
  • A federal registration gives you rights that are established nationwide.
  • The two types of applications are (1) Use application and (2) An intent-to-use application.
  • You can file an intent-to-use application while you are waiting for your products to hit the market.
  • If the intent-to-use application matures into the registration, you get your rights as of the date of the filing.

1345050a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.