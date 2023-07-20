United States:
Trademark Protection For Consumer Product Brands (Video)
20 July 2023
Foley & Lardner
Consumer Products Video Series
Kay Schwartz is a partner in Foley's Dallas office and a
co-chair of the Trademark, Copyright, and Advertising Practice
Group. She routinely works with manufacturers on trademark matters.
In this video, Kay discusses examples and requirements of a
trademark. She establishes the ways to establish a trademark,
including the two types of federal applications an
d how to apply for an international trademark.
Key Takeaways
- A trademark is a word, symbol, logo, design, graphic, color,
and even sound.
- A trademark cannot be generic or descriptive.
- A trademark should be arbitrary, fanciful, or suggestive.
- You establish trademark rights through use.
- Common law rights are very valuable but, there are geographic
limitations associated with this use.
- A federal registration gives you rights that are established
nationwide.
- The two types of applications are (1) Use application and (2)
An intent-to-use application.
- You can file an intent-to-use application while you are waiting
for your products to hit the market.
- If the intent-to-use application matures into the registration,
you get your rights as of the date of the filing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
