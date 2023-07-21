United States:
Klarberg Comments On Future Of TTAB Trademark Disputes
21 July 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Counsel Ryan Klarberg, a member of the
Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media, and
Litigation Groups, spoke with Law360 about the potential
impacts of a Federal Circuit Court ruling on the future of disputes
heard by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).
In "Is Conceptual Change Coming To The TTAB?," Ryan
discusses the potential complexity and expense of proving
"non-use" of a trademark as part of TTAB proceedings:
"That's something that certainly only certain
opposers or applicants, for that matter, have the ability to
afford," says Ryan S. Klarberg, a lawyer at Pryor Cashman LLP
who has represented names like Lady Gaga and the Supreme fashion
brand in front of the trademark board.
But Klarberg says the ruling gives lawyers some new clarity
about the value of digging up similar trademarks in TTAB disputes
and leveling them against trademark owners.
"Questions about the probative value of such evidence
has kind of been up in the air until this decision," he says.
"It demonstrates that there's a clear shift in how future
opposition and cancellation proceedings may go
forward."
Klarberg is optimistic that getting some new legal clarity
on what these kinds of trademarks mean at the board will be a big
deal in how valuable they are, even outside of the context of
opposition hearings.
"I think this will impact not just opposition
proceedings, but cancellation proceedings [too]; certainly they
often cover the same issues, like likelihood of confusion," he
says.
Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be
required).
Resources
Originally published by Law360.
