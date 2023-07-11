United States:
SCOTUS Curtails Foreign Reach Of US Trademark Law In Surprise Ruling"
11 July 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Joyce Liou spoke to the Global Legal Post about the
Supreme Court's decision in Abitron Austria GmbH v.
Hetronic International, which held that two provisions in the
Lanham Act that prohibit trademark infringement "are not
extraterritorial and that they extend only to claims where the
claimed infringing use in commerce is domestic."
According to Joyce, until now, many courts have viewed the
Lanham Act as an extraterritorial statute, allowing litigants to
bring U.S. claims and obtain injunctions against defendants over
infringing acts abroad.
She added that SCOTUS's unanimous decision changes the
landscape for cross-border cases entirely. By ruling that the
Lanham Act's infringement provisions are not extraterritorial,
the Supreme Court has curtailed their application to only domestic
uses, meaning the defendant's use in commerce of the
plaintiff's mark must be domestic.
Read the full article.
Originally published by Global Legal Post
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
