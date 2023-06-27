Partner Ryan Phelan and co-lead of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) subcommittee for Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) co-authored the article "IP Aspects of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technologies" in Volume 14 of AIPLA's INNOVATE Magazine. Ryan's co-authors Barrett Spraggins of Kennedy Lenart Spraggins LLP, David Pointer of Thomas Horstemeyer, LLP, and George Raynal of Saidman Design Law Group presented on this topic during AIPLA's 2022 Annual Meeting to the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Subcommittee.

Ryan details an overview and suggested definitions of the evolving terms Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and intellectual property considerations. Ryan notes that NASA defines VR as "the use of computer technology to create the effect of an interactive three-dimensional world in which the objects have a sense of spatial presence." Gartner defines AR as "the real-time use of information in the form of text, graphics, audio and other virtual enhancements integrated with real-world objects." When compared to VR, it is the real world element "that differentiates AR from virtual reality." The article also describes trademark filing considerations, trademark infringement considerations, trademarks and non-fungible tokens, design patents, and utility patents as it related to VR and AR.

Access the article "IP Aspects of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technologies" in Volume 14 of AIPLA's INNOVATE Magazine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.