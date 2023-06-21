Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Trademark Practice, has been named to the Crain's New York Business 2023 Notable Women in Law list.

In its profile of Dyan, Crain's spotlights her work managing substantial trademark portfolios for L'Oréal, Honda, Richemont, and Natura & Co.; her work on a high-profile lawsuit filed by client META against Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook), alleging violations of META's trademark; her role as co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Women's Leadership Initiative; and more.

The 2023 Notable Women in Law list recognizes 100 "leading female attorneys in New York who are furthering justice and keeping the cogs of commerce spinning."

Read Dyan's profile and the full Notable Women in Law list below (subscription may be required).

