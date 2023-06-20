The 16th IP5 Heads of Office Meeting took place on June 15, 2023, in Honolulu, USA, under the guidance of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The IP5 Offices, comprising the Patent Offices in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and the U.S., participated in the meeting. The representatives of these offices engaged in discussions regarding the significance and impact of intellectual property in tackling climate change. They also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration among the IP5 Offices in this area, focusing on specific aspects:

Perspectives on climate change from the IP5 offices, review and develop IP5 offices' initiatives to encourage patent filings in climate related technologies, streamline examination, and undertake eco-friendly efforts, such as paperless filing and energy efficiency.

Perspectives on bringing climate-related innovation to market, identifying mechanisms to put in place in order to bring climate change technologies from research to the marketplace.

Perspectives on the challenges in climate-related innovation, identifying challenges faced by underrepresented groups and the specific needs of SMEs and startups in this area.

The IP5 Offices prepared various materials including a comparative table which summarizes the patent laws and examination practices to be used in support of examination of green inventions. In addition, a new IP5 vision for sustainable futures was also approved.

The connection between IP and climate change is gaining more attention, and it is encouraging to witness the efforts of IP5 Offices in formulating policies to foster this relationship.