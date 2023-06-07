Managing IP has included three Pryor Cashman partners on its list of 2023 IP Stars.

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Trademark Group, and Brad D. Rose, Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group, were both named U.S. (National) Trademark Stars.

Donald Zakarin, Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, was named a U.S. (National), New York Copyright Star.

In addition, Managing IP ranked Pryor Cashman as one of its 2023 "recommended" firms for trademark prosecution; this follows the firm being "highly recommended" for copyright and related rights work in 2022.

Managing IP selects its IP Stars based on research using information from thousands of firms, IP practitioners, and their clients through interviews, emails, and online surveys.

