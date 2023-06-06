To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Knowing your rights and risks is a crucial way for businesses to
secure their brand identities and inventions. Partner Stephanie
Wilson interviews intellectual property lawyer Clyde Findley to
learn what business owners should consider when thinking about how
to protect their company's intellectual property assets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Yesterday, the US Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, holding that the purpose and character of the Andy Warhol Foundation's use of a copyrighted photograph ...