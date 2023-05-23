self

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Daniel Weinger, Frank Gerratana, and Greg Penoyer discuss how young technology companies can set themselves up for IP success. Whether the organization's goal is eventual divestment, an IPO, or undetermined, having a solid IP foundation will set a young company on the right track. Addressing these issues now will save time and money down the road.

Daniel, Frank, and Greg cover the topics below and more:

Founding documents and relationships between founders

Provisional patent applications and strategy

Trademarks and other names and the importance of early research and protection

Open source considerations

