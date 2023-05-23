United States:
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — Avoiding Pitfalls: IP "Dos And Don'ts" For High-Tech Start-Ups (Podcast)
In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual
Property podcast, Daniel Weinger, Frank Gerratana, and Greg Penoyer discuss how young technology
companies can set themselves up for IP success. Whether the
organization's goal is eventual divestment, an IPO, or
undetermined, having a solid IP foundation will set a young company
on the right track. Addressing these issues now will save time and
money down the road.
Daniel, Frank, and Greg cover the topics below and more:
- Founding documents and relationships between founders
- Provisional patent applications and strategy
- Trademarks and other names and the importance of early research
and protection
- Open source considerations
