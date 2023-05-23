self

Please join us for the remaining session of the three-part webinar series on current intellectual property developments in media law, patents, trademarks, and copyrights presented by members of our full-service Media/IP team.

You may register for this complimentary webinar by using the "RSVP" button.

Trademarks and Copyrights: Where We've Been and What We're Watching

We will take a look back at the recent, significant trademark and copyright cases, and then turn forward to identify the important cases on the docket for the remainder of 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.