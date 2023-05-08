United States:
Finguerra-DuCharme Named To Top 250 Women In IP 2023 List
08 May 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the
Trademark Practice, has been named to the Top 250 Women in IP 2023
list by Managing IP.
The list draws from more than two-dozen countries to spotlight
"the senior female IP practitioners in private practice who
have performed exceptionally for their clients and firms in the
past year."
See the full list from Managing IP using the link
below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
"Goods In Trade" In The Age Of The Internet
McDermott Will & Emery
The Trademark Trial & Appeal Board recently redefined what it takes in the age of the internet to meet the "goods in trade" requirement for registrability...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
What Is Copyright Infringement?
Romano Law
Whether you'e an artist, writer, musician or creator of any kind, it's important to safeguard your intellectual property from theft, reproduction, and profit by unauthorized third parties.