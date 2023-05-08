Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Trademark Practice, has been named to the Top 250 Women in IP 2023 list by Managing IP.

The list draws from more than two-dozen countries to spotlight "the senior female IP practitioners in private practice who have performed exceptionally for their clients and firms in the past year."

See the full list from Managing IP using the link below.