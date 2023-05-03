United States:
Prosecution Pointer 377
03 May 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The USPTO will celebrate World IP Day 2023, centering on the theme of
"The Value of Her IP" on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from
4:30-7:30 p.m. ET., at the U.S. Capitol building's Senate
Visitors Center. The focus of the program will be hearing from
women business owners, creators and inventors about the financial,
time, and personal sacrifices that were necessary for them to
create their intellectual property. Their stories will illustrate
why it was critical to protect their investments through IP
protections such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade
secrets. The program will also stress the importance of increasing
women's participation in the IP ecosystem.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
The Risks And Rewards Of Generative AI
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
From generating sophisticated music, artwork, text and video to having a conversation, passing complex standardized tests and, even, as one hapless New York Times journalist...
"Goods In Trade" In The Age Of The Internet
McDermott Will & Emery
The Trademark Trial & Appeal Board recently redefined what it takes in the age of the internet to meet the "goods in trade" requirement for registrability...
April Fools' Day Greetings
Cowan Liebowitz & Latman PC
As the pandemic continues to recede, companies have resumed their humorous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day. Companies have a long history of taking a humorous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day.
The Risks And Rewards Of Generative AI
Davis+Gilbert LLP
From generating sophisticated music, artwork, text and video to having a conversation, passing complex standardized tests and, even, as one hapless New York Times journalist chronicled...