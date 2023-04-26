United States:
Tacking A Mark For One Good/Service Does Not Grant Priority For Every Other Good/Service In Trademark Applications
26 April 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Charles Bertini v. Apple Inc., No.
2021-2301 (Fed. Cir. April 4, 2023), the Federal Circuit
reversed the TTAB's finding that Apple's use of APPLE MUSIC
has priority over Bertini's use of APPLE JAZZ.
Bertini, a professional jazz musician, filed a notice of
opposition to Apple's trademark application for APPLE MUSIC.
Bertini argued that it would likely cause confusion with
Bertini's common law trademark APPLE JAZZ. The Board dismissed
Bertini's opposition, and Bertini appealed.
On appeal, the Federal Circuit held that the Board legally erred
by permitting Apple to claim absolute priority for all of the
services listed in its application based on a showing of priority
for only one service. The CAFC noted that the Board failed to
consider live musical performances, focusing instead only on
Apple's ability to tack its use of APPLE MUSIC for production
and distribution of sound recordings. The CAFC held that there was
no evidence, and no reasonable person could conclude that
gramophone records are substantially identical to Apple's live
musical performances. Because Apple began using the mark APPLE
MUSIC in 2015, Bertini has priority of use for APPLE JAZZ as to
live musical performances.
