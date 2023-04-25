United States:
Finguerra-DuCharme Discusses Implications Of Apple Music Trademark Ruling
25 April 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the
Trademark Practice and Fashion Group, spoke with Bloomberg
Law about the potential IP law implications of the Federal
Circuit decision in Bertini v. Apple Inc. regarding
Apple's trademark rights for "Apple Music."
In "Apple Music Trademark Ruling Leaves 'Tacking'
Standard Unclear," Dyan suggests that the language in the
ruling wasn't definitive enough to guide brands' trademark
strategies:
"I thought it was pretty vague. It does leave a lot of
questions open as well as a lot of doors open," IP attorney
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme of Pryor Cashman LLP said. "It's
odd in the sense that it goes into detail, coming up with this new
amorphous standard-but not really coming up with a new
standard."
.
DuCharme read the opinion as leaving a "door open to
expand into the metaverse, where makers of physical products can
tack registrations for NFTs to the priority date of their
physical-world counterparts.
"You should be able to tack onto your prior
rights," she said.
Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be
required).
Resources
