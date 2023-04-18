United States:
The Metaverse And Beyond: 10 Trademark & Copyright Tips For Consumer Products Companies (Video)
18 April 2023
Foley Hoag LLP
How do companies develop, protect, and enforce their brands and
content across the ever-growing landscapes of Web 3.0? Lawyers from
Foley Hoag's Trademark, Copyright & Unfair
Competition practice discussed 10 tips including best
practices, emerging trends, recent case law, and potential pitfalls
for companies navigating the metaverse and beyond.
