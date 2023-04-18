How do companies develop, protect, and enforce their brands and content across the ever-growing landscapes of Web 3.0? Lawyers from Foley Hoag's Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition practice discussed 10 tips including best practices, emerging trends, recent case law, and potential pitfalls for companies navigating the metaverse and beyond.

