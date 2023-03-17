ARTICLE

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced the launch of its new Intellectual Property (IP) Identifier tool. This virtual resource is designed to help those who are less familiar with IP to identify whether they have IP and the IP protections they need to support and advance their business, invention, or brand. The IP Identifier serves as an important foundation for an innovator, entrepreneur, or creator's IP journey.

In addition to helping users identify their intellectual property, the IP Identifier provides easily digestible information on various types of intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. This information is intended to help users understand the different types of IP protection available and the benefits of each.

The IP Identifier is comprised of two modules: The Basic IP Identifier and the Advanced IP Identifier. The Basic IP Identifier module consists of six simple questions that allow users to quickly assess the type of IP they should protect. This module is designed to be a quick and easy way for users to get a general understanding of their IP and the types of protection that may be available to them.

The Advanced IP Identifier module allows users to learn about their specific type of IP and obtain links to additional resources, including how to file an application for protection. This module is intended for users who want to learn more about their specific type of IP and the steps required to protect it.

Overall, the IP Identifier tool is a valuable resource for anyone who is looking to understand and protect their intellectual property. It provides a user-friendly interface, easy-to-understand information, and helpful resources to guide users through the process of identifying and protecting their IP.

