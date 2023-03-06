Cambodia – Highly recommended

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in Cambodia in 2022, Rouse brings an international spin to domestic trademark issues and works closely with other offices across the region to ensure smooth cross-border collaboration. Under the guidance of Chris Vale, the outpost is not afraid to challenge authorities' decisions and is known for its persistence and employing creative, out-of-the-box solutions to overcome office actions. Skilled enforcer Monyrak Phang boasts a strong relationship with relevant authorities, while Sreymom Mao dispenses sage advice regarding trademark prosecution to prominent US and European brands. The outfit's impressive list of service users includes Western Digital Corp and Yum!Brands.

China and SARs: China Foreign- Highly Recommended

Highly-recommended - Firms

Operating in China since 1993, Rouse is the very first foreign practice to enter the Chinese IP market and stands far above most of its competitors. Its wealth of experience and Chinese law knowledge is therefore widely considered to be second to none. An addition to that, it has established a long-term strategic partnership with Lusheng Law Firm, which enables it to act in some of the most hotly contested trademark disputes from start to finish. As an example, it helped New Balance to secure remarkable damages of RMB10.8 million in 2022 against a local infringer. Linda Chang is the epitome of Rouse's profound professionalism and experience – she has been a trailblazer in the brand protection space since qualifying in 1995. Practice leader Hatty Cui has served a stellar line-up of multinationals that expand into the China market in her 19 years as a trademark lawyer. Beijing-based Amanda Yang masters all aspects of trademark practice and is also proficient at IP transactions. Harley-Davidson, among many other blue-chips, entrusts her with trademark registration and enforcement actions in China.

China and SARs: Hong Kong – Silver

Silver - Firms: prosecution and strategy

Bronze - Firms: enforcement and litigation

"Immediately responsive and excellent in quality", what Rouse offers is not only a 360-degree brand protection, but also "a peace of mind". For the past three decades, it has been a force to be reckoned with in Asia. Its Hong Kong office has since served as a springboard for China and Southeast Asia and formed the backbone of the much-admired IP group which provides necessary IP supports to entities across both established and emerging Asian markets. Its glittering roster of clientele, including Jaguar Land Rover, Mars and HP, solidifies the service's status as the leading player in Hong Kong's trademark space. Managing both the Hong Kong office and global trademark group, Rachel Tan works closely with some of the largest and fastest-growing brand owners in the world. Leading tech giants have full confidence in the legal and technical know-how of Theresa Mak to tackle all trademark prosecution and IP-related matters. Overseeing the trademark department, Mak consistently receives high praise for her adept portfolio management skills. At her side is Adelaide Yu, an IP protection and enforcement maven who works regularly with Hong Kong Customs on criminal enforcement matters. She is tasked by Daniel Wellington to handle their enforcement matters and subsequent criminal prosecution of IP infringers.

Indonesia – Gold

Gold - Firms: enforcement and litigation

Gold - Firms: prosecution and strategy

Luminary Gunawan Suryomurcito established this Indonesian branch in 1997; since then, the outfit has continued to add to its impressive roster of local and international players. The dispute resolution team has extensive experience advising plaintiffs in landmark cases at all court levels, and is renowned for its meticulous preparation for each trial. On the non- ontentious side, the firm has a large number of IP consultants, who have a good relationship with the GDIP. Spearheading the trademark group is Yurio Astary, whose non-contentious excellence in prosecution and portfolio maintenance has been appreciated by domestic startups, market leaders and Fortune 500 companies alike. Another experienced portfolio manager is principal Lisa Yong, who leverages her in-depth knowledge of the region to succeed not only in Indonesia but in various jurisdictions across Southeast Asia. Likewise, cross-border disputes and other contentious issues spanning different countries, or even continents, pose no challenge for global enforcement head Nicholas Redfearn. Equally experienced in solving conflicts is detail-oriented Tania Lovita, who recently achieved a victory in a domain name dispute on behalf of Bank of America. Meanwhile, registered foreign lawyer Kin Wah Chow brings an international spin to both contentious and non-contentious domestic issues. Promoted to partner in 2021, Evi Triana brings rich experience in enforcement matters and portfolio management to the table. She is also an indispensable source of solutions to infringement issues. Together with Chow, she represents Nokia in such cases. Previously an in-house expert at a domestic health tech startup, Dimas Heldian uses his experience to give practical, commercially-savvy advice regarding prosecution and enforcement.

Myanmar – Recommended

Opened in 2013, Rouse's Myanmar outpost has been a trailblazer for international IP firms in the jurisdiction. With access to the global Rouse network and a close connection to local enforcement authorities, the branch office is well positioned to provide comprehensive IP care for both domestic and international players. Principal Moe Mynn Thu focuses on trademark prosecution. He previously worked as a legal executive for a major domestic company, Myanmar Brewery Limited, where he employed innovative solutions to protect the brand's intellectual property.

Thailand – Silver

"Rouse Thailand stands heads and shoulders above other firms. It can always be depended on to carry out work efficiently and well. The quality of its services is unfaltering, and its advice always trustworthy and reliable." Rouse Thailand's growing squad of seasoned experts, numerous successes in prosecution, enforcement and litigation, as well as its impressive global network, continues to attract the world's top brands. Dispute resolution team leader Peeraya Thammasujarit, along with Manoon Changchumni and Fabrice Mattei, provide high-quality contentious services for world-leading companies. Meanwhile, head of trademarks Nuttachai Unaratana advises major domestic and international players on contentious and non-contentious matters: "Nuttachai always ensures that the work is done well. He is dependable, and I am always assured that the matter will be managed and handled well." Associates Chayapol Suphachatwong and Norasak Sinhaseni also garner praise from patrons for their professionalism and impressive IP capabilities.

UAE – Gold

"The team at Rouse keep very high-quality standards even in difficult circumstances. They are very client-oriented and easily adjust to the client's strategy." With a diverse and sizeable team of 25, the Emirati outpost of Rouse is a formidable force on the local trademark scene. Through a vast network of associates, Rouse can provide international outreach and standards in the region. Leading the practice across the country and Saudi Arabia is Bassel El Turk, who splits his time between engaging in complex IP litigations and enforcement initiatives, and skilfully managing portfolios of well-known multinationals. "Bassel is unique and a great practitioner–very down-to-earth and with good ethics. He is the one to support," says a peer from another ranked firm. With profuse experience across Asia — often in jurisdictions where intellectual property is still developing — co-head of the technology practice Sara Holder impresses major brand owners with her incisive advice, watertight strategies and deft portfolio management skills. A former in-house expert with copious experience regarding non-contentious matters, Samantha Grainger is the go-to person for commercially savvy advice regarding licensing and franchising. She is also one of only a handful of certified licensing professionals in the region. The three practitioners currently acts on behalf of major domestic and multinational corporations, including Visa, Honeywell and Starbucks.

Vietnam – Gold

"The quality of work at Rouse is very high. It is reliable, courteous and effective, and also superior in terms of cost and time. It gives clients regular updates without always having to follow up, and are always transparent on costs, even if there is uncertainty as to further steps of procedures." Established in 1997, the Vietnam branch of Rouse is renowned for its innovative, tailored solutions, especially when it comes to assisting world-leading technology giants. This outspoken outfit is also not afraid to challenge the authorities' decisions to push things forward for the service user, all the while conforming to the highest international standards. Internationally experienced country manager Yen Vu has almost two decades of experience across the whole IP spectrum; she is a popular choice for marquee players seeking to optimise their trademark portfolio and enforce their brands. Having led the Vietnam practice for 15 years, Chris Vale has an in-depth understanding of local legal intricacies. Yoonyoung Lee works closely with Korean patrons, and splits her time between Seoul and Ho Chi Minh City. "She is a trusted source of effective legal solutions. Very smart, very sincere." Having moved to Rouse from another practice ranked in this chapter, Van Anh Hoang continues to excel in both prosecution and contentious matters. Meanwhile, senior associate Tue Do garners praise as "an effective communicator with an impeccable knowledge of English."

Baranda & Associates

Philippines – Silver

The practitioners at Rouse network member Baranda & Associates are renowned for their on-point advice, skilful management of portfolios on behalf of leading brands, and the ability to suitably settle IP issues without the need for time-consuming litigations, if possible. At the same time, the outfit's tight connection to the relevant agencies, excellent track record before all levels of court, and frequent raid actions make its contentious practice a strong offering. Spearheading the raids is none other than managing partner Edmund Baranda, who achieves an outstanding success rate in combatting counterfeits on behalf of marquee players. Former trademark examiner Claire Corral captains the trademark team and deftly handles both contentious and non-contentious cases.

Valea AB

Gold - Firms: prosecution and strategy

Providing rights holders with 360-degree protection, Valea offers the full spectrum of IP services to a glittering roster of Swedish and global market leaders. Acclaimed for her client-oriented approach, Linda Granstrand Füle is a master at devising prosecution strategies and handles opposition matters with sophistication: "Time and time again, Linda delivers beyond expectations. She is a committed professional who thinks outside of the box to consider what may become an issue and solves it from the outset. She has a superb knowledge of trademark and marketing law."

