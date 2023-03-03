ARTICLE

United States: Getty Images Accuses Stability AI, Inc. Of Infringing Its Intellectual Property Rights In New Lawsuit

On 3 February 2023, Getty Images filed a lawsuit in the US against Stability AI, Inc., the company responsible for the text-to-image AI image-generating platform Stable Diffusion. Getty alleges that Stability infringed Getty's intellectual property rights including its copyright, by using Getty's images to train the AI platform without permission, and its trademarks, by reproducing Getty's watermark (or modified versions of the watermark) in images created using the platform. Getty seeks an order for Stability to stop using its images and further seeks monetary damages for the alleged infringement.

Notably, a similar lawsuit was also filed in January of this year in the United Kingdom.

Read more about the US lawsuit, Getty Images (US), Inc. v. Stability AI, Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, here.

