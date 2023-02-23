Pryor Cashman's Trademark Practice earned prestigious Silver rankings and three lawyers earned top rankings in World Trademark Review's 2023 "WTR 1000."

WTR awarded the firm Silver in the New York Firms: Enforcement and Litigation, and New York Firms: Prosecution and Strategy categories; it also gave superlative rankings to Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Gold), Teresa Lee (Silver), and Brad D. Rose (Gold) as Recommended Individuals.

Pryor Cashman's renowned Trademark Practice and its lawyers are regularly recognized by WTR—this year's rankings mark more than a decade of kudos for our work in trademark law.

In its rankings for the firm, WTR said:

Managing close to 11,500 trademarks worldwide and nearly 350 contentious proceedings, the mid-sized Pryor Cashman punches well above its weight. Regularly wrangling with some of the biggest names in the business, the firm has a well-earned reputation for fierce litigation and a deft touch.

In its praise for the individual lawyers, WTR said:

For entertainment, media and consumer goods, clients can look to the litigation and transactional chops of Brad Rose... Former trademark examiner Teresa Lee is a safe pair of hands for foreign and domestic clients who want to see their marks registered with minimal hassle. Trademark group co-chair Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme manages an astoundingly large number of portfolios with a dexterity and gravitas which earns commendations at every turn.

