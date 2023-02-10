sefl self

Blaine Hackman focuses his Wolf Greenfield practice on post-grant proceedings before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and related patent litigation, prosecution, and counseling. He regularly represents clients in inter partes review (IPR) and post-grant review (PGR) proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), with an emphasis on biotechnology and pharmaceutical technologies.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Blaine offers an overview of the firm's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice. Here are some of the highlights:

00:49 - An overview of Wolf Greenfield's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice.

- An overview of Wolf Greenfield's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice. 03:12 - The difference between a jury trial and post-grant proceeding.

- The difference between a jury trial and post-grant proceeding. 05:57 - For biotech and pharma companies, choosing the right path is a crucial choice.

- For biotech and pharma companies, choosing the right path is a crucial choice. 07:51 - Changes for companies looking to claim newly discovered life science technologies or improvements to existing technologies.

- Changes for companies looking to claim newly discovered life science technologies or improvements to existing technologies. 08:55 - How to evaluate the likelihood of success prior to either a PTAB proceeding or jury trial.

- How to evaluate the likelihood of success prior to either a PTAB proceeding or jury trial. 11:04 - Recent changes to post-grant proceedings.

- Recent changes to post-grant proceedings. 14:40 - The importance of expert testimony in PTAB proceedings and jury trials.

- The importance of expert testimony in PTAB proceedings and jury trials. 16:32 - Life sciences companies often miss opportunities by overlooking the PTAB.

- Life sciences companies often miss opportunities by overlooking the PTAB. 18:50 - Implications for future legal proceedings after going the post-grant route.

- Implications for future legal proceedings after going the post-grant route. 20:10 - Wolf Greenfield's expanding Post-Grant Proceedings Practice in 2023.

