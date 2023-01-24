ARTICLE

Head of Life Sciences Irena Royzman and Litigation associate Mark H. Russell authored an IAM article titled "SCOTUS Case With Implications for Attorney-Client Privilege Between CIPOs and C-Suite" on Jan. 20, 2023. The article examines how the U.S. Supreme Court may broaden confidentiality of communications containing dual-purpose legal and business advice.

