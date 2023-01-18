self

We're pleased to feature Stephanie Stella in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Stephanie was an associate in Wolf Greenfield's Trademark & Copyright Practice from 2015-2019.

Stephanie now serves as Principal Corporate Trademark Counsel, Global Brand and Strategic Partnerships supporting the Xbox and Game Studios division of Microsoft. Microsoft is a global tech giant and the world's second largest gaming company.

Here are some highlights from Stephanie Stella's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield:

00:48 - Stephanie's current responsibilities with Xbox and Microsoft

- Stephanie's current responsibilities with Xbox and Microsoft 02:21 - The difference between a law firm attorney and working in-house for Microsoft

- The difference between a law firm attorney and working in-house for Microsoft 04:11 - How Wolf Greenfield prepared Stephanie for her current position

- How Wolf Greenfield prepared Stephanie for her current position 06:10 - The exceptional atmosphere and culture at Wolf Greenfield

- The exceptional atmosphere and culture at Wolf Greenfield 07:43 - Advice Stephanie would give to her 20-year-old self

- Advice Stephanie would give to her 20-year-old self 08:38 - Preferred travel destination

- Preferred travel destination 10:18 - Favorite TV show

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.