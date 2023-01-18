United States:
Patents Expire, But Trademarks Can Last Forever
18 January 2023
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A column authored by Jason Balich titled "Patents Expire,
But Trademarks Can Last Forever" was published in the American
Institute of Chemical Engineers' Chemical Engineering
Progress (CEP) Magazine. In this article, Jason discusses
utilizing trademarks to protect your good or service.
READ THE FULL
ARTICLE
Reprinted with permission from Chemical Engineering Progress
(CEP). Copyright © 2023 American Institute of Chemical
Engineers (AIChE).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
2022 Trade Secrets Webinar Series: Takeaways & Recordings
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Throughout 2022, our dedicated Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Compete practice group hosted a series of CLE webinars that addressed significant trade secret and restrictive covenant issues facing companies today.