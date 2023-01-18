self

We're pleased to feature Cristin Berkey in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Cristin was an associate at Wolf Greenfield from 2017-2019.

Cristin currently serves as Senior Director of Intellectual Property and Contracts at Abata Therapeutics. Abata translates the biology of regulatory T cells (Tregs) into transformational medicines for patients with progressive multiple sclerosis and other serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Here are some highlights from Cristin Berkey's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.

00:50 - Cristin's responsibility for managing IP strategy at Abata Therapeutics

03:01 - An overview of T cells and their potential

04:53 - The difference between being an in-house attorney and working at a law firm

06:08 - Cristin's favorite Wolf Greenfield memory

06:58 - Favorite place to get away

07:22 - Light, heartwarming shows are a nice way to relax

