United States: TTABlog Test: How Did These Three Recent Section 2(d) Appeals Turn Out?

It's a new year and a clean slate. Here are the first three decisions of the year in Section 2(d) appeals. How do you think they came out? [Results in first comment].

In re Ozy Media, Inc., Serial No. 90023072 (January 4, 2023) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Martha B. Allard) [Section 2(d) refusal of RESET for "mugs and cups" in view of the registered mark shown below for "tableware, cookware and containers, namely, mugs made of plastic . . . ; cups made of plastics" [PLASTIC disclaimed].]



In re Chatam International Incorporated, Serial No. 90114379 (January 6, 2023) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Karen Kuhlke) [Section 2(d) refusal of STRONG ISLAND for "alcoholic beverages, except beer," in view of the registered mark STRONG ISLAND ALE for "Beer, ale, lager, stout and porter" [ALE disclaimed].]

In re Vanair Manufacturing, Inc., Serial No. 90293210 (January 10, 2023) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cynthia C. Lynch). [Section 2(d) refusal of GENAIR for "Air compressors; Generators, namely, integrated electric generators for land vehicles" in view of the registered mark GENAIRATOR for "diesel powered combination electricity generators and air compressors."].

