The Board issued 38 precedential opinions in calendar 2022, a number that is consistent with recent yearly totals. Some practitioners clamor for more precedential opinions, but given the fact that many decisions are based on established principles applied to the particular facts of the case (especially in Section 2(d) cases), I don't see the value in more precedential opinions. In fact, I wonder whether making more decisions precedential would only confuse things.

1270948a.jpg

Section 2(a) - False suggestion of a connection

1270948b.jpg

Section 2(b) - Governmental Insignia:

Section 2(c) - Consent of living individual

Section 2(d) - Likelihood of Confusion:

1270948c.jpg

Section 2(e)(1) - Mere Descriptiveness:

Section 2(e)(4) - Primarily Merely a Surname:

1270948d.jpg

Section 2(e)(5) - Functionality

Section 2(f) - Acquired Distinctiveness

Abandonment:

1270948e.jpg

Dilution:

1270948f.jpg

Failure to Function/Specimens of Use:

Fraud:

1270948g.jpg

Genericness

Nonownership:

Nonuse:

1270948h.jpg

Pan American Convention:

Procedural Issues/Discovery/Sanctions:

Prosecution Issues:

Read comments and post your comment here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.