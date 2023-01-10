INTA has published the November-December, 2022 (Vol. 112 No. 6) issue of The Trademark Reporter (TMR). [pdf here]. Willard Knox, Editor-in-Chief, summarizes the contents as follows (and below): "This issue offers our readers two firsts for the TMR: two data-rich articles analyzing trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office, respectively, and offering data-informed insights to brand owners and thought leaders alike. The issue also features a book review on ambush marketing. "

A Tale of Four Decades: Lessons from USPTO Trademark Prosecution Data, Deborah R. Gerhardt and Jon J. Lee. In this first-ever TMR article based on the Trademark Case Files Dataset released by the Office of the Chief Economist of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the authors analyze forty years of trademark application data (beginning in 1981) and offer data-informed insights that every brand owner should know.

The Future of Trademarks in a Global Multilingual Economy: Evidence and Lessons from the European Union, Barton Beebe and Jeanne C. In this first-ever TMR article based on the Open Dataset released by the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) (and on multiple other datasets), the authors analyze all trademark applications from 1996 through 2018, which reveal that the European Union trademark system is experiencing extreme levels of trademark depletion and crowding, and propose legal reforms that may help trademark systems around the world, including the U.S. system.

Book Review: Ambush Marketing and Brand Protection: Law and Practice, by Phillip Johnson, reviewd by Désirée Fields. The reviewer of this book finds this one-volume treatise on "ambush marketing," where a non-sponsoring company attempts to deflect the attention to itself and away from the sponsoring company, a must-read for anyone advising clients on intellectual property rights in the sports sector.

