E-mail subscriptions to the TTABlog are available. Just enter your e-mail address in the box on the right to receive a daily update via Feedblitz. Please report any broken or inoperative links, as well as any errors and omissions, to the TTABlogger at jwelch at wolfgreenfield.com.

Section 2(a) - false suggestion of a connection

Section 2(c) - consent of living individual

Section 2(d) - likelihood of confusion:

Section 2(e)(1) - mere descriptiveness:

Section 2(e)(2) - primarily geographically descriptive:

Section 2(e)(4) - primarily merely a surname:

Section 2(e)(5) - functionality:

E.D. Va. Affirms TTAB: Timberland Boot Design is Functional and Lacks Acquired Distinctiveness

a href="http://thettablog.blogspot.com/2022/12/ttab-grants-petitions-for-cancellation.html">TTAB Grants Petitions for Cancellation of Registrations for the Color Pink for Hip Joint Implants on the Ground of Functionality

Section 2(f) - acquired distinctiveness:

Lack of Bona Fide Intent

Dilution:

Failure-to-Function:

Fraud:

Genericness:

Nonuse:

Ownership:

Use in Commerce/Drawing/Specimen of Use:

Discovery/Evidence/Procedure:

Recommended Reading:

Other:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.