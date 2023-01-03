E-mail subscriptions to the TTABlog are available. Just enter your e-mail address in the box on the right to receive a daily update via Feedblitz. Please report any broken or inoperative links, as well as any errors and omissions, to the TTABlogger at jwelch at wolfgreenfield.com.
Section 2(a) - false suggestion of a connection
- Precedential No. 36: TTAB Sustains Section 2(c) Opposition to DANA DESIGN Due to Lack of Consent
- Updated TTABlog Collection of Section 2(a) False Connection Cases
Section 2(c) - consent of living individual
Section 2(d) - likelihood of confusion:
- Precedential No. 37: TTAB Rejects DC Comics Opposition: No Likely Confusion or Dilution vis-a-vis Superman "S-Shield" Marks
- TTAB Finds Two "MAGIC CITY" Logos Confusable for Overlapping Clothing Items>/a>
- "ENDURE" for Fire-Resistant Fabrics Confusable WIth "ENDURE by Acend" & Design for Textile Fibers, Says TTAB
- WYHA? TTAB Affirms Section 2(d) Refusal of "NATURES STAR HEMP" Over "NATURES-STAR & Design" for Personal Care Products
- TTAB Dismisses STATUS SYMBOL Section 2(d) Opposition: Failure to Prove Priority
- TTABlog Test: Which One of These Three Section 2(d) Refusals Was Reversed?
- TTAB Sustains Wrangler's Section 2(d) Opposition to "W DENIM" Logo Mark for Denim Goods and Marketing Services
- TTABlog Test: Is "SMALL WINS" Confusable with "BIG WIN" for Candy? [Yes]
- TTABlog Test: Is CUSHION COMFORT for Footwear Confusable With DIAMOND CUSHION COMFORT for Socks? [No]
- TTABlog Test: How Did These Three Recent Section 2(d) Appeals Turn Out?
- TTABlog Test: Is THREEGUN Confusable With THERAGUN For Massage Apparatus? [Yes]
- TTAB Sustains DUTCH BROS. Section 2(d) Opposition to DUTCH4LIFE Marks for Energy Drinks and Alcoholic Beverages
- Precedential No. 31: "SMOKES & Design" for Cannabis Cigarettes Not Confusable with "SMOK" for Electronic Cigarettes, Says TTAB
- TTAB Reverses Section 2(d) Refusal of EPIGENE Due to Failure to Prove Relatedness of Gene Databases to Diagnostic Preparations and Apparatus
- WYHA? TTAB Affirms Section 2(d) Refusal of "B & Design" in View of Identical Mark, Both for Headphones
- APEX 3D for Ankle Implant Materials and Instruments Confusable With APEX for Bone Pins and Screws, Says TTAB
- TTAB Finds "VIVA MAUDE" for Television Comedy Production Services Confusable with "MAUDE" for a Continuing Comedy Television Series
- Although "WIRED" Magazine Lacks Dilution Fame, TTAB Sustains Section 2(d) Claim Against WIRED for Clothing, but Not For Fitness Services
- TTABlog Test: How Did These Three Section 2(d) Oppositions Turn Out?
Section 2(e)(1) - mere descriptiveness:
- TTAB Affirms Mere Descriptiveness Refusal of HUMAN DATA MARKETPLACE for Online Sale of Data Assets
- TTABlog Test: Is BEST KNIGHT GAMES Merely Descriptive of Board Games? [Yes]
- TTABlog Test: Is "SMART TECH" Merely Descriptive of RFID-Controlled Model Trains? [Yes]
- TTABlog Test: Is "LICKMAT" Merely Descriptive of Pet Feeding Receptacles and Pet Amusement Mats? [Yes]
- TTABlog Test: How Did These Three Section 2(e)(1) Mere Descriptiveness Appeals Turn Out?
Section 2(e)(2) - primarily geographically descriptive:
- TTABlog Test: Is CALIHEMP Geographically Descriptive of Skin Care Products? [Yes]
- TTABlog Test: Is CHIPPEWA VALLEY FARMS Geographically Descriptive of Canned Vegetables? [Yes]
Section 2(e)(4) - primarily merely a surname:
Section 2(e)(5) - functionality:
- E.D. Va. Affirms TTAB: Timberland Boot Design is Functional and Lacks Acquired Distinctiveness
- a href="http://thettablog.blogspot.com/2022/12/ttab-grants-petitions-for-cancellation.html">TTAB Grants Petitions for Cancellation of Registrations for the Color Pink for Hip Joint Implants on the Ground of Functionality
Section 2(f) - acquired distinctiveness:
- E.D. Va. Affirms TTAB: Timberland Boot Design is Functional and Lacks Acquired Distinctiveness
- TTAB Affirms Refusal to Register the Color Orange for Tool Accessory Trays Due to Lack of Acquired Distinctiveness
Lack of Bona Fide Intent
- Finding Lack of Bona Fide Intent, TTAB Sustains Opposition to NEW YORKER FINE LAGER BEER & Design for Beer-Based Cocktails
Dilution:
- Precedential No. 37: TTAB Rejects DC Comics Opposition: No Likely Confusion or Dilution vis-a-vis Superman "S-Shield" Marks
- "SoniStream" For Music-Related Software Dilutes Famous "SONY" Mark, Says TTAB
- Although "WIRED" Magazine Lacks Dilution Fame, TTAB Sustains Section 2(d) Claim Against WIRED for Clothing, but Not For Fitness Services
Failure-to-Function:
- "TACO TUESDAY" Fails to Function as a Trademark for Beer, Says TTAB
- Precedential No. 34: "IFG" Fails to Function as a Trademark For Live Plants Because It's a Varietal Name
- Precedential No. 33: #LAW Fails to Function as a Source Indicator for Legal Referral Services, Says TTAB
Fraud:
Genericness:
Nonuse:
- Precedential No. 29: Finding Applicant's Period of Nonuse Excusable, TTAB Dismisses EUCALIN Opposition for Failure to Prove Priority
Ownership:
- TTAB Decides Ownership Dispute Over THE COWBOY ARMS HOTEL AND RECORDING SPA for Recording Studio Service
Use in Commerce/Drawing/Specimen of Use:
- TTAB Reverses Another Specimen Refusal: On Fourth Try, Webpage Specimen Suffices for CAPSIMOPS for Downloadable Software
- TTAB Reverses "10HUNDRED" Specimen Refusal, Finding that Legal Services Include Providing Legal Information
- Screen Shot Suffices as Specimen of Use for Downloadable Software, Says TTAB
Discovery/Evidence/Procedure:
- TTAB Affirms Trifusal of POSITIVE ONLINE PRESENCE for Marketing Consulting Services
- Precedential No. 35: In a Real Snoozer, TTAB Rules on Several Discovery-Related Issues
- USPTO Refuses to Institute Reexamination of Registration, But Allows Petitioner to Re-file
- Precedential No. 32: In an "Unusual Situation," TTAB Opts to Consider Summary Judgment Motion on Unpleaded Claim
- Precedential No. 30: Finding No Error, TTAB Rejects Reconsideration Request Re "DEEP OPTO PROFILING" Descriptiveness Affirmance
Recommended Reading:
- Recommended Reading: The Trademark Reporter, November-December 2022 Issue
- Recommended Reading: The Trademark Reporter, September-October 2022 Issue
Other:
- TTAB Posts January 2023 Hearing Schedule
- TTAB Posts December 2022 Hearing Schedule
- TTAB Posts November 2022 Hearing Schedule
- C.D. Cal. Dismisses "GREEN GOO" Infringement Action Due to Incontestability of Defendant's Right to Use the Mark
- TTAB Posts October 2022 Hearing Schedule: Nine Virtual and Three In-Person Hearings
