United States:
Top 10 TTAB Decisions Of 2022
03 January 2023
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
An article authored by John Welch titled "Top 10 TTAB Decision
of 2022" was published in World Trademark Review
(WTR). The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) issued more
than 600 final decisions and numerous interlocutory rulings in
2022. Thirty-six of the board's opinions were deemed
precedential. This article collects 10 decisions – listed in
no particular order – on a variety of issues that John finds
of importance or interest. Read more (subscription required).
