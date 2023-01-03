An article authored by John Welch titled "Top 10 TTAB Decision of 2022" was published in World Trademark Review (WTR). The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) issued more than 600 final decisions and numerous interlocutory rulings in 2022. Thirty-six of the board's opinions were deemed precedential. This article collects 10 decisions – listed in no particular order – on a variety of issues that John finds of importance or interest. Read more (subscription required).

