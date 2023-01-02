The USPTO's Office of the Chief Economist (OCE) is responsible for advising the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO on the economic implications of policies and programs affecting the U.S. intellectual property (IP) system. The office disseminates detailed patent and trademark data, undertakes research, and conducts economic analysis on a variety of IP issues. OCE works with policy makers, collaborates with academics, and engages the public more generally through conferences it organizes, the publicly accessible research datasets it provides, and its publications. A link to the office's microsite on the USPTO's website can be found here.

