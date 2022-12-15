While those of you who frequently work with trademarks are already aware, the USPTO new three month deadline to respond to Trademark Office Actions began last Saturday, December 3. For those of you who do not frequently work with Trademark Applications, this new deadline may be news to you and is half the response time of the previous six month deadline. The vast majority of Office Actions now issued will have three month response times.

Two major exceptions apply to this rule. The deadline for responding to Office Actions for Madrid Protocol section 66(a) applications will remain at six months. The new response period will?not?apply to post-registration Office Actions until October 7, 2023.

If more time is needed, you can request one three-month extension for a $125 fee. You must file the request for an extension before you file your response.

If you have any questions, please review the USPTO's page regarding the change here.

