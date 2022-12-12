United States:
Breaking News: BPLA Approves Name Change To BOSTON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW ASSOCIATION
12 December 2022
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
Stepping into the 21st Century, the Boston Patent Law
Association yesterday approved by an overwhelming vote, an
amendment to its By-Laws to change the name of the Association to
the BOSTON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW ASSOCIATION. Congratulations
to President Keith Toms for making this a priority.
TTABlogger comment: Now, will the Association
adopt an updated logo, like the New England Patriots did when they
dropped the squatting colonial soldier in favor of the current
Flying Elvis logo?
