Stepping into the 21st Century, the Boston Patent Law Association yesterday approved by an overwhelming vote, an amendment to its By-Laws to change the name of the Association to the BOSTON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW ASSOCIATION. Congratulations to President Keith Toms for making this a priority.

TTABlogger comment: Now, will the Association adopt an updated logo, like the New England Patriots did when they dropped the squatting colonial soldier in favor of the current Flying Elvis logo?

