The annual meeting of the Boston Patent Law Association will be held on December 7th from 11:30 to 1PM at The State Room, 60 State Street, Boston. (register here). A key item on the agenda will be a vote to amend the By-Laws to change the name of the Association to the BOSTON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW ASSOCIATION. (Amendment here). If you cannot attend the meeting, you may vote by proxy via the form found at the first link above.

This name change is long overdue. I joined the BPLA nearly 50 years ago, and watched the enormous growth of the trademark and copyright community in Boston. I also witnessed the refusal to change the name of the organization because of "tradition." It's time to step into the 21st century, folks.

