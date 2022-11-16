So far this year, the Board has affirmed 155 of the 167 Section 2(d) refusals on appeal (just about 93%). Here are three decisions that came down recently. How do you think they came out? [Results in first comment].
In re YASA Marketing, Inc., Serial No. 88751408 (October 22, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Michael B. Adlin) [Section 2(d) refusal of the mark DEL MOLCAJETE for "salsa, hot sauce" in view of the registered mark EL MOLCAJETE & Design (shown below) for "dried chilies for food consumption, and dried [sic]." ["The English translation of the word 'EL MOLCAJETE' in the mark is 'THE MORTAR'"].
In re Dorinda Medley, Inc., Serial No. 90235507 (November 3, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Jonathan Hudis). [Section 2(d) refusal of BLUE STONE MANOR for various clothing items, in view of the registered mark BLUE STONE for overlapping clothing items.]
In re Tiny Boxwood's Holdings, LLC, Serial No. 90263427 (November 9, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Jonathan Hudis) [Section 2(d) refusal of TINYS MILK & COOKIES for, inter alia, "breads, croissants, donuts, muffins, rolls and scones" [MILK & COOKIES disclaimed] in view of the registered mark TINY'S TINY PIES for "pies" [TINY PIES disclaimed]].
TTABlog comment: How did you do? See any non-WYHAs?
