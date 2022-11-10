"When I was 17, it was a very good year." At least for the TTABlog. Let's hope this coming year is better for everyone. The blog debuted on November 8, 2004, with a post entitled "Leo Stoller Loses Again." (here). Remember him? Here we are, just over 5,000 blog posts later and approaching 15,000 tweets. Thank you all for reading!

