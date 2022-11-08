The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled seven oral hearings for the month of November 2022. The second and sixth will be in person, and the remaining five will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

November 2, 2022 - 10AM: In re Benjamin & Brothers, LLC DBA Reservations.com, Serial No. 88396223 [Refusal to register RESERVATIONS.COM for, inter alia, making hotel reservations for others, on the grounds of genericness and, alternatively, mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

November 2, 2022 - 1 PM (In Person): In re Bowery Farming, Inc., Serial No. 88873491 [Section 2(d) refusal of THE MODERN FARMING COMPANY for "[f]resh produce, namely, fresh vegetables, fruits, and unprocessed grains (FARMING and COMPANY disclaimed), in view of the registered mark MODERN FARMS for processed mushrooms, and for fresh, raw, and unprocessed mushrooms.]

November 8, 2022 - 10 AM: In re Fox's Pizza Den, Inc., Serial No. 88880667 [Refusal to register WEDGIE for "sandwiches" on the grounds of genericness and, alternatively, mere descriptiveness and lack of acquired distinctiveness.]

November 8, 2022 - 1 PM: In re Apple Inc., Serial Nos. 90177338 and 90177282 [Refusals to register APPLE MUSIC 1 in standard character form and MUSIC 1 & design, for "broadcasting and transmission of voice, data, images, music, audio, video, multimedia, podcasts, and radio by means of telecommunications networks; broadcast and transmission of streamed music, audio, video, podcasts, and multimedia content by means of telecommunications networks; providing access to websites, databases, music, audio and video content programs on the Internet by means of telecommunications networks; streaming audio material on the internet; radio broadcasting," on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark MUSIC 1.]

November 10, 022 - 1 PM: Stuart Weitzman IP, LLC v. Eastland Music Group, Cancellation No. 92066847 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark 50/50 for various clothing items, on the ground of nonuse and abandonment.]

November 15, 2022 - 1 AM (In Person): Rebecca Curtin v. United Trademark Holdings, Inc., Cancellation No. 92073884 [Hearing on the issue of whether opposer, a consumer, is entitled to a statutory cause of action in this opposition to registration of RAPUNZEL for dolls and toy figures on the grounds of genericness, mere descriptiveness, failure to function, and fraud.]

November 22, 2022 - 2 PM: In re Matosantos Commercial Corporation, Serial No. 88718607 [Section 2(d) refusal of FRUIT & VEGGIE BLENDERS, in the stylized form shown below, for "Frozen fruits; Frozen vegetables," in view of the registered mark FRESH BLENDERS for "Fresh fruit and vegetables."]



