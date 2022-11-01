ARTICLE

The September-October 2022 issue of The Trademark Reporter [pdf here], as described by Willard Knox, Editor-in-Chief, "offers our readers an article mapping out how to navigate the doctrine of foreign equivalents and a commentary proposing a reinvention of the Rogers v. Grimaldi infringement test that the author argues would better balance trademark rights and free speech rights."

Table of Contents Far from Fluent: Making Sense of the Doctrine of Foreign Equivalents, Anne Gilson LaLonde Commentary: The Rogers Test Dances Between Trademark Protection Under the Lanham Act and Freedom of Speech Under the First Amendment, Taylar E. Green

TTABlog comment: Once again, I thank The Trademark Reporter for allowing me to provide this issue to you. This issue of the TMR is Copyright © 2022, the International Trademark Association, and is made available with the permission of The Trademark Reporter®.

