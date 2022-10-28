The Board upheld the USPTO's refusal to register the color orange as a trademark for "tool and tool accessory trays not made of metal sold empty and parts and fittings therefor," on the ground that the propose mark "is not inherently distinctive, has not acquired distinctiveness, and thus fails to function as a trademark." In re Grypmat, Inc., Serial No. 90181331 (October 25, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas W. Wellington).

Applicant Grypmat did not claim inherent distinctiveness, probably because it recognized that a single color cannot be an inherently distinctive trademark. (Wal-Mart, Qualitex). Grypmat claimed acquired distinctiveness. The Board observed that "[t]o show that a mark has acquired distinctiveness, an applicant must demonstrate that the relevant public understands the primary significance of the mark as identifying the source of a product or service rather than the product or service itself." (quoting Steelbuilding.com).

The Board considered the six factors set forth in the CAFC's Converse decision in its analysis of the Section 2(f) issue:

Association with a particular source by actual purchasers (usually demonstrated by customer surveys); Length, degree, and exclusivity of use; Amount and manner of advertising; Amount of sales and number of customers; Intentional copying; and Unsolicited media coverage of the product embodying the mark.

Grypmat claimed that the consumers of the goods are "mechanics, which amounts to a small sector of the consuming public." The Board, however, noted that there is no such limitation as to customers in the application at issue. The evidence submitted by Examining Attorney William Verhosek showed that non-metal tool trays are advertised and sold to homeowners and DIYers.

Grypmat claimed there were no other "comparative products" when it began selling its orange trays in 2016, but it conceded in light of the evidence that there are tool trays available in many colors. Moreover, the Board noted that an orange tray is sold at Home Depot under the brand name GEARWRENCH. The Board found that "Applicant's use of the color orange as applied to tool trays is not substantially exclusive." [Isn't that the end of the story? - ed.].

Grypmat claimed that at least three companies that were selling orange trays were intentional copiers "who found it to their pecuniary advantage to use the proprietary color orange for their look-alike trays, that serve the exact function" of the Grypmat trays. However, there was no evidence of intentional copying, nor was there any evidence of any attempt by Grypmat to enforce its alleged rights.

Because of the evidence showing the common use of different colors for tool trays, Grypmat faced a "more difficult task in demonstrating distinctiveness of its claimed color."