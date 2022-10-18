Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, who is Co-Chair of the firm's Trademark Group, appeared on CNBC's The News With Shepard Smith to comment on a trademark lawsuit concerning a cookie company's trademark.

In the segment, "Crumbl sues cookie competitors over 'confusingly' similar branding, packaging," Dyan spoke with CNBC's Andrea Day about Utah-based Crumbl Cookies' claim against Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough that says the competitors are infringing on Crumbl's trademarks and trade dress.

Dyan tells CNBC that she's skeptical about Crumbl's litigation, which is focused as much on recipes and business concept as the actual trademarks: "The problem for Crumbl is that an idea is not protected by intellectual property law," she says, adding that the marks used by the company's competitors may not strike the court as visually similar, and "if the marks don't look alike, that's where the cookie crumbles."

View the full CNBC segment above or using the link below.

