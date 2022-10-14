From 3 December 2022 the time limit to respond to USPTO trademark office actions will be reduced from 6 months to 3 months.

This will only affect office actions mailed on or after 3 December. If more than 3 months is required then a fee can be paid to restore the time limit to 6 months.

Please note that this only applies to pre-registration office actions. The change from 6 months to 3 months will not happen for post registration office actions until 7 October 2023. In addition this new time limit will not apply to US designations out of a Madrid application which will continue to have the full 6 month response period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.