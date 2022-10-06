This is an update of our March 24, 2022 blog regarding the effects of U.S. sanctions on Russia as it affects U.S. owned intellectual property (IP) assets in Russia. On May 5, 2022, the U.S. Department of Treasury issued General License No. 31 (GL31), which authorizes the following activities regarding procurement and maintenance of IP through the Russian Patent Office ("Rospatent"):

The filing and prosecution of any application to obtain a patent, trademark, copyright, or other form of intellectual property protection; The receipt of a patent, trademark, copyright, or other form of intellectual property protection; The renewal or maintenance of a patent, trademark, copyright, or other form of intellectual property protection; and The filing and prosecution of any opposition or infringement proceeding with respect to a patent, trademark, copyright, or other form of intellectual property protection, or the entrance of a defense to any such proceeding.

GL31 also states the authorized activities are subject to the other prohibitions set forth in:

By issuing GL31, the U.S. Treasury Department has clarified the interpretation of previously issued GL13 (March 2, 2022), by specifically authorizing legal transactions to procure, maintain and protect U.S. owned IP assets, many of which require the payment of fees to the Rospatent. Thus, GL 13 allows U.S. persons to instruct foreign associates, who practice before Rospatent, to pay fees associated with the authorized transactions above.

We will continue to keep you apprised of future developments.

Originally Published 09 May 2022

