A TTAB judge once told me that you can predict the outcome of a Section 2(d) case 95% of the time by just looking at the goods/services and the marks. Maybe he or she was referring to ex parte cases only, but let's see how you do with the three oppositions summarized below. Answer(s) in the first comment.

American Can! Cars for Kids v. Charitable Adult Rides & Services, Inc., Opposition No. 91255836 (September 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge George C. Pologeorgis). [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of CARS for "charitable fundraising" in view of the common law mark CARS FOR KIDS for charitable fundraising by means of collecting and reselling used automobiles and watercraft.]

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. v. SEH International, Ltd., Opposition No. 91253443 (September 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Robert H. Coggins). [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of AXIO (Stylized) for "Sports equipment, namely, soccer uniforms, namely, shirts and shorts; jackets, pants and sweatshirts, belts for clothing, and socks," in view of the registered mark AX for various clothing items, including jackets, shirts, sweatpants, shorts, sweatshirts, jerseys, neckwear, stockings, and tracksuits.]

Threshold Enterprises Ltd. v. Sevag Dani Tufenkjian, Opposition No. 91266595 (September 23, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Angela Lykos). [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of TRUUVEGAN for "Dietary supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements; Nutritional supplements; Vitamin supplements; Vitamin and mineral supplements; all the foregoing made from vegan ingredients," in view of the registered mark VEGAN TRUE for "Vegan dietary supplements; vegan herbal supplements; vegan nutritional supplements; vegan food supplements; vegan vitamins" ["VEGAN" disclaimed]].

