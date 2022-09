ARTICLE

Le fondement de ce refus est assez logique, les signes sont évidemment reconnus identiques ou quasi identiques et les produits et services le sont également puisque ceux couverts par les marques contestées ne sont que la version virtuelle des produits réels couverts par les marques antérieures : « Applicant's goods and/or services are related to the registered goods and/or services because applicant's goods are just virtual versions of the registered goods. The same providers of real fashion goods often provide virtual fashion goods, including the registrant».

